Marquand-Zion Homecoming Royalty

Marquand Zion R-VI crowned its Homecoming King and Queen Jan. 25. The candidates were (left to right) senior Luke Emmett, senior Johna Pruitt, senior Cheyenne Black, sophomore Reagan Meek, sophomore Wyatt Simpson, senior Abby Cooley, junior Coy Bailey, senior Daryann Whitener, senior Jessi Wilfong, sophomore Anthony Garner, junior Byron Lord, senior Angel Blake. The winner crowned were Queen Daryann Whitener and King, Coy Bailey.

 Provided by Crystal Stephens, MZHS Business Teacher
