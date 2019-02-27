Try 1 month for 99¢

Preschool screening will be 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., March 22, at Marquand-Zion Elementary School.

This is for three and four-year-old children (must be 3 before Aug. 1).

Parents need to bring the following information to the screening: birth certificate; social security number; immunization records; and proof of residence.

Kindergarten screening is 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., March 29, at Marquand-Zion Elementary School.

Children must be five years old before Aug. 1, 2019.

Parents need to bring the following information to the screening: birth certificate; social security number; immunization records; and proof of residence.

For more information call 783-3388 ext. 1.

