mz mock trial

The Marquand-Zion Mock Trial Team team members are Brianna Mullins, Wyatt Simpson, Ruby Stallard, Jack Starkey, Daryann Whitener, Johna Puritt, Tori Botbyl, and Kylie Botbyl. They are pictured with the members of the MICDS team.

 Provided by Sabrina Doublin, Marquand-Zion High School principal

The Marquand-Zion High School Mock Trial team traveled to St. Louis, Jan. 24, to compete in the Missouri Bar Association Mock Trial Competition.

The students are given a criminal court case to review. Then the students must prepare to defend and prosecute the case on two separate nights. The team was in charge of defense during this first round.

The second round will be Feb. 21, 2019 at which time our students will be in charge of prosecuting the case.

This is a wonderful experience and opportunity for the students to not only see how our judicial system works, but to take part in our judicial system and experience hands on learning.

Good luck to the Marquand-Zion Mock Trial Team, we wish you all the best, and thank you to Doug Berry for all the work you do in preparing, and supporting the team.

