WGU scholarship

WGU Missouri Community Relations Manager John Hardin presents a $2,000 WGU Missouri Loves Nurses Scholarship heck to Megan Cassidy of Fredericktown.

Fredericktown resident Megan Cassidy was recently surprised with a $2,000 WGU Missouri Loves Nurses Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to motivated nurses who are looking to further their education and take on the increasing challenges of today’s healthcare practice.

Cassidy, an RN Supervisor, was officially presented with the scholarship check on Nov. 13 by WGU Missouri Community Relations Manager John Hardin. Cassidy is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from WGU Missouri.

