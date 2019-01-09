Try 1 month for 99¢
The local National Wild Turkey Federation chapter will have its annual Banquet and Auction Feb. 2, at St. Michael Church school auditorium on West Main Street in Fredericktown.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the meal is at 6 p.m.

One lucky door prize winner will receive a mystery gun.

For more information, contact Jason Wengler at 573-783-9988.

