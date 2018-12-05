Try 1 month for 99¢
Opioid Task Force Holds Second Meeting
The Madison County Opioid Task Force met for the second time Dec. 3. The group sat in a round table format and finalized the surveys which will be distributed to youth, adults and employers. The goal is to collect data from the public in order to obtain future funding to help fight the opioid epidemic in the community. Becky McFarland said the plan is to have surveys out to the public by the first of the year. The next meeting will be 5 p.m., Jan. 28 at the BREC meeting room.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
