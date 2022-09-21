Ozark Regional Library 'Community Favorites' series

We asked Gary Turner to choose his favorite book. He chose "A Light in the Attic" by Shel Silverstein. We asked some follow-up questions.

1) What do you like about this book?

Even now, it's fun to read this book, and it still brings back memories of sharing this book with my young children 30 years ago. Conjuring images of silly play and nonsensical antics, this book continues to bring a smile to my face. My favorite poem is "Crowded Tub," where too many kids in the tub make it hard to know what or who you're washing. Having memorized this poem, I still share it with others.

2) Who else do you think would like this book?

Young and old alike will enjoy reading this book by themselves or sharing with others. Grandparents can laugh with grandchildren. Kids can giggle with their friends. If you enjoy a good laugh, this is a great choice and regardless of your age. Treat yourself to a little fun. I think it's time to read this again.

Gary Turner is an owner of The Depot Cafe in Fredericktown.