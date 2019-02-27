Try 1 month for 99¢

The Primitive Quartet (of Candler North Carolina) will be performing at 6 p.m., May 18, at New Hope Church in Silva.

There is no admission fee. A love offering will be received.

Fore more information, contact the church at 573-224-3654 or Jamie Hovis at 573-270-1891.

