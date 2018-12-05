Try 1 month for 99¢

There will be a quarter auction fundraiser for Project Graduation Dec. 8, at St. Michael Church.

The auction is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants need to bring their quarters to bid on donated items and help raise money for the FHS Class of 2019.

There will also be a chili lunch for $6 and vendor booths.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments