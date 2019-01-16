Try 1 month for 99¢

There will be a Rare-Earths and Thorium Energy public meeting at 10 a.m., Jan. 28, at Liberty Hall, in the basement of Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

Jim Kennedy of ThREE Consulting will discuss the rare-earths general situation, including national defense and economic importance of re-establishing domestic rare-earths mining, refining, and manufacturing, and emphasizing potential economic importance to Madison and surrounding counties in southeastern Missouri.

Madison Baker, field representative, for U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, and Caroline Yielding, the senator's Cape Girardeau district office director, are also going to to attend.  

 

