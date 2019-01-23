Try 1 month for 99¢

The public is invited to attend a free presentation on geology, politics, National Defense, and other issues concerning RARE-EARTHS and other technology metals known to exist, or likely to be discovered, in Missouri.

The meeting is at 10 a.m., Jan. 28, at Liberty Hall (in the lower level of Wilson Funeral Home, 101 N. Mine La Motte) in Fredericktown.

Scheduled speakers are: William Jud, Geologist, Exploration Manager, Legend Minerals, Fredericktown and James Kennedy, World Expert on Rare Earths and Thorium Nuclear Energy, ThREE Consulting, St. Louis.

Current minerals exploration in southeastern Missouri favors discovery of ore deposits of metals such as iron, cobalt, vanadium and copper which could produce Rare-Earths as a mining byproduct.

Establishing a mining, refining, and manufacturing value chain for byproduct rare-earths could convince expatriate corporations, which moved to China to obtain needed rare-earths resources, to relocate to southeastern Missouri, including Madison County, and set up high-tech manufacturing, greatly boosting Missouri's economy.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments