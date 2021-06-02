 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raising Backyard Poultry Workshop at extension
0 comments

Raising Backyard Poultry Workshop at extension

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to our upcoming program: Raising Backyard Poultry Workshop.

The program will be June 8, at 6 p.m. It is being held at the University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County located at 137 W. Main St. in Fredericktown.

Please call to RSVP by Friday, June 7, 2021 at 573-783-3303 or go online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/raising-backyard-poultry. This program is free to attend.

The instructor for this program will be Kendra Graham, Livestock Specialist from the University of Missouri Extension. In this program, participants will be learning about poultry breeds and types, incubating eggs, brooding chicks, poultry nutrition, diseases, predators and housing.

We are excited to be able to offer this program to the people of Madison and surrounding counties. We hope you can be there Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Birth announcement

Kevin and Sadie Cloninger announce the birth of their son, Noah Bryce Cloninger, who was born at 5:59 p.m., May 10, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve Co…

News

Birth announcement

Paige Umfleet and Caleb Steska announce the birth of their son, Leighton Cole Steska, who was born at 7:45 p.m., May 7, 2021, at Ste. Geneviev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News