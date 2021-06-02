 Skip to main content
Route M in Madison, Wayne Counties reduced for pavement repairs
Route M in Madison and Wayne Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route A in Madison County to the Wayne County line.

Weather permitting, work will take place June 3 through June 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

