A benefit for Scott Robart will be held at 1 p.m., June 15 a the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge.

Robart was diagnosed with cancer in March and the disease quickly spread throughout his body. The treatments required many trips away from home, and unfortunately he lost his fight on May 13.

The proceeds from the event will help the family with lingering medical bills and to pay for travel expenses they incurred. 

The benefit will include baskets, raffles, auctions, food and more. 

Please stop by the back hall of the Eagles Lodge located at 411 Burris St. to celebrate the life of Scott Robart.

For more information or to make a donation contact Mary O'Brien at 314-313-5760 or maryeo123@yahoo.com

