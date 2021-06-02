 Skip to main content
Southeast Announces Spring 2021 Dean's List
The following students, from Fredericktown, have been named to the spring 2021 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University: Kylee Bastie; Lauren Bathe; Samantha Boyer; Gracie Flanagan; Lynsey Gulley; Johnee Hargis; Savannah Hinkle; Amber Huckaba; Zach Link; Cody Phillips; Mya Robbins; Brady Rowl; and Ariah Schulz.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

