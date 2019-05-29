{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library has nine speakers lined up for its Summer Speakers Series beginning at 6 p.m., June 6 and continuing every Thursday evening with the exception of July 4.

Genealogist Bill Eddleman will kick things off with his discussion "How to Get the Most Out of Cemeteries."

Other speakers include Schoolcraft interpreter and re-enactor Rick Mansfield, DNR Resource Manager Bryan Bethel and Brick Autry, historian Tony Starr, Director of the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills Art Hebrank, John Bennett, author and historian Brooks Blevins, archaeologist Russel Weissman, and Historian Jesse Francis. 

The subject of Henry Rowe Schoolcraft who came on foot through Madison County coming and going on his 1818 sojourn into Arkansas will be discussed June 13 by Mansfield, who will do the program "The Travels of H. R. Schoolcraft." Mansfield has actually experienced the journey of Schoolcraft as he previously took the entire journey by foot and has returned to revisit the canyon of the Little St. Francis where it cuts between Mt. Buckner and Mt. Devon.

Autry and Bethel will show the intertwining of fossils and Missouri history during "Missouri History and Fossils," June 20. Starr will show off incredible research of when lead and barite were transported from Potosi in the early 1700s during the presentation "The Three Notch Road," June 27. 

Herbank will return to do a reprise of his Geology of Missouri talk which he gave last year entitled "Missouri's Oldest History: Her Geologic History," July 11.

A topic of particular interest to the community, cobalt, will be discussed by Bennett during "Cobalt Mining part II: The National Lead Company Operations," July 18.

Blevins will travel to town from Springfield where he is a professor specializing in Ozark studies and has recently had published "History of the Ozarks: Volume I." He will give a presentation titled "Ozark Myths," July 25.

The topic of the Trail of Tears always tears at heart and conscience, Weissman will fill in some of the blanks of what happened locally during "The Cherokee Trail of Tears in Southeast Missouri: The Hildebrand Detachment Route," Aug. 1.

Francis will rap up the series with "Travel, Trails and Railroad: Moving Around in Old Missouri," Aug. 8.

All programs are at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public at Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown. 

