St. Paul Lutheran High School graduates largest class

Finally, Legan spoke about of another life lesson she learned from Sherrill which she believes might be one of the most important thing she will take her. She said that Sherrill’s phrase, “See a need, meet a need,” spoke about the act of servanthood and how important it is to continue to serve others long after they leave St. Paul.

“See a need, meet a need, is something we must all carry with us for life, and hold in our heart,” Legan said.

Legan’s heartfelt speech was followed by class Valedictorian Remington Ross. Where Legan’s speech had a serious tone, Ross used humor to talk to his classmates for the final time. Apologizing for the brevity of his speech, Ross explained that only three days before graduation, he had returned home from the hospital after having surgery for a collapsed lung. Ross acknowledged that this school year wasn’t what the graduates had expected, but noted that it was only one year, and asked his fellow graduates to make the best out of the many years still ahead.

Ross has an academic scholarship to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, where he will be studying engineering and participating on the university’s swim team.