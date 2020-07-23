St. Paul Lutheran High School graduates largest class

After having their graduation delayed by 61 days, St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Class of 2020 was able to assemble one last time for the long-anticipated commencement ceremony that was held Sunday at the Craig Thomas Gymnasium on the campus of St. Paul Lutheran Grade School.
With Pomp and Circumstance playing, the senior class followed Principal Andy Sherrill — as they have many times in the past — into the gymnasium while friends, family, teachers and staff applauded their entrance.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Pastor Stephen Constien opened the celebration with an invocation before turning the podium over to Sherrill who took a moment to discuss the accomplishments of this year’s graduating class of 17, the largest class in St. Paul’s short history.
Although the Class of 2020 missed out on experiencing the last quarter of the year, Sherrill said they still accomplished a great deal of success in a very short time. First, as a class — this year’s seniors accrued a total of 327 college credit hours. Carrying that many credit hours at the University of Missouri–Columbia would cost $92,000; and at Harvard, $459,762. Even more remarkably, this small high school racked up $886,700 in college scholarships, with six students signing letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Of the scholarships awarded, $800,000 was awarded solely based on academics.
Following his opening remarks, Sherrill invited Tatum Legan, the class salutatorian, to speak to the audience. Legan, who will be attending Missouri State University in the fall, spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a lot of change in the graduates’ lives — more than just a shortened senior year — but added that St. Paul had taught she and her classmates three points that will allow them to face their new world.
She asked her colleagues to remember their freshman year and the lesson they learned while taking Mr. Giesselmann’s Old Testament class. Hearing the saying, “Zeros do not average well,” uttered frequently during their time at St. Paul, Legan realized the phrase wasn’t just stating the importance of finishing one’s homework but served as a life lesson for her as well.
“These five words can also go with us beyond high school,” Legan said. “If that next step is higher education, technical trade or the job market, zeros will never average well. The effort you put towards your goals or your next step in life will determine how many points will be reflected in your life gradebook.”
Legan said the second point was a lesson she learned from Mrs. Cara Robbs, a teacher, mentor and administrator at the school.
“No matter if it was in her class, one of her chapels, or just a conversation, her number one rule is “Pay Attention” Legan said. “Although we first heard these words in our sophomore year when we were all getting our driver’s license — we should take these to heart as we move forward in life.”
Finally, Legan spoke about of another life lesson she learned from Sherrill which she believes might be one of the most important thing she will take her. She said that Sherrill’s phrase, “See a need, meet a need,” spoke about the act of servanthood and how important it is to continue to serve others long after they leave St. Paul.
“See a need, meet a need, is something we must all carry with us for life, and hold in our heart,” Legan said.
Legan’s heartfelt speech was followed by class Valedictorian Remington Ross. Where Legan’s speech had a serious tone, Ross used humor to talk to his classmates for the final time. Apologizing for the brevity of his speech, Ross explained that only three days before graduation, he had returned home from the hospital after having surgery for a collapsed lung. Ross acknowledged that this school year wasn’t what the graduates had expected, but noted that it was only one year, and asked his fellow graduates to make the best out of the many years still ahead.
Ross has an academic scholarship to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, where he will be studying engineering and participating on the university’s swim team.
Following Ross was the Honorable Pat King, an Associate Circuit Judge for St. Francois County, and a highly regarded member of the community. Judge King spoke to the students about heroes, courage and love. He told the young adults to have courage to stand for what is right, to take action where action is needed, and to show compassion — love — for others.
“Heroes strive and seek and find. Heroes don’t yield,” King said. “This is the heart we have prayed for you to have. That is the strength we pray for your future. You can be heroes. You can be giants. We pray, we hope, we believe in you, and the God who made you. Tis not too late to seek a newer world. God bless you, St. Paul Class of 2020.”
The afternoon concluded with the presentation of diplomas and a closing prayer by faculty member Duane Smith.
