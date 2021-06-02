Summer Safety: Steps you should take to help stay out of harm’s way

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a safe summer and offers tips and resources for the entire family.

WATER SAFETY

Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become “water smart.” This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices, and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency. Everyone should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely. A variety of water safety courses and resources are available to help. To help keep your family safe, the Red Cross offers these tips:

1. Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers and keep a constant eye for any water dangers such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs.

2. Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Kids should follow the rules. Designate a “water watcher” to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.