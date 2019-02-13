Try 1 month for 99¢
sweetheart canddiates

Sweetheart candidates are (left to right) front row, Lexi Pogue-Beta, Brezlyn Boswell-Yearbook, Nicole Lawrence-FFA, Reagan Asher-Stuco, Mayce Seabaugh-FCCLA, Lidia Myer-Academic Team, Brianna White-FTA; back row, Jake Williams-Beta, Brayden Lee-Yearbook, Zach Link-FFA, Devon Souden-Stuco, Dalton Mueller-FCCLA, Daniel Bathe-Academic Team, and (not pictured) Mario Go'mez-Nusetti-FTA.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The annual FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation and Winter formal dance will be Feb. 23, at FHS.

The Candidates will be interviewed in the afternoon by out of town judges. They will be judged on personality, poise and manners, organization involvement, character and service traits, plus the oral speech relating to this year’s theme and the purpose of the organization.

At 6 p.m. the candidates will be presented to the public in the gym. One member of the couple will give a speech on this year's theme. The theme this year is Hollywood and the speech theme is "3-2-1 Action."

After the coronation there will be a cake and punch reception for the families. Then the students will have their winter formal dance until 10:30 p.m. All students in grades 9-12 are invited to attend the dance.

