A Trivia Night in Fredericktown will be held at 7 p.m., Feb. 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 137 S. Main.

The cost is $100 per table and will include 10 rounds of trivia, door prizes and a pork burger.

Refreshments will be available for purchase and coolers are welcome.

All proceeds will benefit the Knights of Columbus Council 1321.

