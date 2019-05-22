{{featured_button_text}}
Representatives of local military organizations invite the community to help them pay tribute to their fallen comrades, whose sacrifices paved the way for American freedoms this Memorial Day.

A special service will be held at 9:40 a.m. on the grounds of the Madison County Courthouse.

The American Legion Post 416 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5896, both of Farmington, along with the Farmington High School U.S. Air Force JROTC Color Guard and bugler will lead the day’s ceremonies with several observance stops at area cemeteries, as well as the Madison and St. Francois County courthouses, May 2.

The route will begin at 6:45 a.m., at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Ste. Genevieve Ave. in Farmington and conclude at 1 p.m, at the VFW post on Karsch Blvd. in Farmington.

The following is a list of intermediary stops at cemeteries (in St. Francois and Madison Counties) on the observance route in order: Lutheran, Hill View Memorial Garden, Copenhagen, William Murphy, Knights of Pythius, New Calvary, Masonic (on S. Henry St.), Old Calvary, Libertyville, Knob Lick, Pendleton, Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF, Doe Run), Alexander, Park View, Three Rivers, and Masonic (Colony Church Rd.).

All veterans’ organization representatives are welcome to attend the courthouse services and place their own memorial wreaths, according to the VFW.

