Starting Tuesday, the Democrat News, Daily Journal, and Farmington Press offices will be closed to the public until further notice for the safety of employees and our customers.

If you need assistance, you can call the Democrat News at 573-783-3366, the Daily Journal office at 573-431-2010, or the Farmington Press at 573-756-8927. The Democrat News is still publishing a newspaper each Wednesday, and your delivery should not be affected.