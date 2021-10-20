Nightmare on Chamber promises frightening good time

The annual Haunted House and hayride put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department and the Fredericktown High School JROTC, begins this weekend.

Located at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility on South Chamber Drive, the Haunted House will be open Oct. 23 and Oct. 28-31 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person and is not recommended for those 8 years old and under.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, every year they work hard to make the experience even better and this year is no exception. He said those coming out for a thrilling good time will not be disappointed.

This year's Haunted House does have several improvements but Clark will not be giving away any of the secrets before patrons enter the house or the hayride. To find out what is new this year, you will have to come partake in the fun, if you dare.

"We will have our same hayride like we always do and like last year the hayride will drop you off in the middle of the woods," Clark said. "You will then have to make your way through the woods and find the haunted house."