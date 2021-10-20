Nightmare on Chamber promises frightening good time

The annual Haunted House and hayride put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department and the Fredericktown High School JROTC, begins this weekend.
Located at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility on South Chamber Drive, the Haunted House will be open Oct. 23 and Oct. 28-31 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The cost is $10 per person and is not recommended for those 8 years old and under.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, every year they work hard to make the experience even better and this year is no exception. He said those coming out for a thrilling good time will not be disappointed.
This year's Haunted House does have several improvements but Clark will not be giving away any of the secrets before patrons enter the house or the hayride. To find out what is new this year, you will have to come partake in the fun, if you dare.
"We will have our same hayride like we always do and like last year the hayride will drop you off in the middle of the woods," Clark said. "You will then have to make your way through the woods and find the haunted house."
Clark said it is hard to say how long the whole experience will take, it could be super quick if you decide to duck out or closer to an hour if you take your time through each turn. There will be actors dressed in their scariest outfits ready to pop out at every turn.
As a warning, this year's experience does feature strobes lights. Please read all disclaimers posted at the ticket booth before entering the haunted attraction.
Each year the attraction sees more than 800 people come through to enjoy the haunted experience. It has become a popular local attraction and even saw a great turnout last year despite COVID-19 precautions in place.
Clark said this will be their biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the money raised will go back into the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com