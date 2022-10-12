The Fredericktown Fire Department is hosting the annual, Nightmare on Chamber, haunted house from dark until close, Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 31 at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Training Site located at 151 S. Chamber Dr. The cost is $10 per ticket. Visit the Fredericktown Fire Department Facebook page for any updates or new details.
