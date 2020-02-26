NIH investments support economic activity, more than 9,000 jobs in Missouri

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), released the following statement regarding newly-released data from United for Medical Research showing that National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding generated nearly $1.6 billion in new economic activity and supported 9,149 Missouri jobs in FY2019:

“Missouri is home to several top research institutions, drawing more than $655 million in NIH funding over the past year. With an economic impact of nearly $1.6 billion, that means every dollar Missouri receives has more than double the impact on our economy. Add to that the long-term cost savings that come with better treatments and cures and it is clear that maintaining a federal commitment to medical research isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}