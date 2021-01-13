Nine students complete Mineral Area College Paramedic Program

Nine students recently completed the Paramedic Program at Mineral Area College.

The class is the first group of paramedics to graduate since MAC began its partnership with Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) to administer EMS Education Programs at the college. Through the agreement, which started in July 2019, WCAD ensures a qualified Program Director who provides oversight to the EMS Programs, a qualified Primary Paramedic Instructor who leads the education component, and a Clinical and Lab Coordinator who facilitates the clinical, lab, and simulation experience. MAC provides college resources, necessary instructional equipment, adjunct instructors, and clinical instructors.

Justin Duncan, WCAD Administrator and MAC Director of EMS Education, said the class had a 100% pass rate on the practical portion of the national board exam. Eight of the nine graduates have taken the national written board exam. All eight passed on their first attempt and have since received their state paramedic licenses.