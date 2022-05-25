No 'comment' on city pages

The Fredericktown City Council discussed social media at its regularly scheduled meeting, May 23.

The focus was on whether or not commenting should be allowed on the city Facebook pages or if it should be used as a place for public notices only.

City Attorney Mary Boner pointed out the city currently does not have a social media policy and that they "dropped the ball."

Boner said, the urgency of the pandemic made it important for the city to have a way to get information out about the health of citizens and what have you, but now it is time to go back and create an appropriate policy.

"For the city to have a social media page, we need to take into consideration who can post and what can be posted," Boner said. "There is a slew of issues related to that."

Boner said, anything on the page is a public record and the city is supposed to have it backed up.

"There is an issue of retaining the data that is placed there and then there is another issue with who has the right to post and what gets posted and that sort of thing," Boner said. "If it is something that is posted on the Facebook page, the public is going to think this is representing the city."

Alderman Rick Polete said, he thinks it should be for informational purposes only, with no comments.

Boner said, if the city allows an open forum where everyone can comment, then the city would be required to back up all of that information. She said, the city should be currently backing up all of the posts and comments made on its Facebook pages and is legally required to keep those records.

Alderman Paul Brown asked if shutting off the comments would be the best direction to take.

"That would be the easiest and the best protection for the city, would be no comments, yes," Boner said. "But then you have the issue of records retention that is required."

During the discussion, it was decided a policy should be written up that specifies who has the authority to make posts and on what topics. The city currently has Facebook pages for the City of Fredericktown, Fredericktown Police Department, Fredericktown Fire Department, and the Fredericktown Pool.

The council voted 5-1 to remove all commenting on City of Fredericktown Facebook pages, effective immediately, with Alderman Kevin Jones voting "no." The council then directed the city clerk/deputy clerk to look into costs for software which would automatically back up content from social media accounts.

In other business, Tessa Rehkop, representing the Optimist Club, requested permission from the council to hold the annual fireworks display on July 4.

Rehkop said, the club has already hired the same firework company as last year and plans to have booths down on the field to offer kids games.

The council approved the annual fireworks display. This year, July 4 falls on a Monday.

Azalea Board President J.C. Shetley attended the meeting to thank the city, with a special thanks to City Administrator James Settle, for help and support of the Azalea Festival.

Shetley said, the festival was a big success and hopefully they can do it again next year.

"I just wanted to come and thank everybody for their help," Shetley said. "Without you all, it wouldn't have been as successful. I've got to say the city has really worked with us, and I appreciate that."

The council then continued the discussion regarding elected officials having a key to city hall.

The proposed resolution would allow the mayor, mayor pro tem (or president of the board), and City of Fredericktown employees that have their primary work station located inside city hall to have a key. No duplicates will be allowed, keys can not be loaned to anyone for any reason, and an authorization form must be signed.

The council directed Boner to finalize the draft and bring it to the next meeting for official approval.

The council also said, the city may look into installing an electronic key pad where each individual would have his or her own code. A system like this would track who enters the building, when and for how long.

The council also approved a request to purchase a shirt cam for Code Enforcer Jeff Farmer.

Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker said, he feels the body cam is needed for the safety of Farmer and to protect the city from any possible legal issues.

Farmer said, there are a lot of times where he has to call for an officer to be a witness.

"I don't expect the officers to go with me every time," Farmer said. "If I had this, it would be a backup."

Police Chief Eric Hovis showed his body cam to the council and explained how they work. He said, once the camera is docked, it automatically downloads and backs up the content.

The cost is roughly $1,000 for the camera and required additional equipment.

A request by the electric department to purchase conduit from low bidder, Butler Supply, for $5,449.52, was approved.

Administration made a request to purchase 75 block technical labor hours in the amount of $7,125 and a City Hall Firewall with wireless in the amount of $2,143, both from Zobrio. The council approved the request.

The waste water department had multiple requests, with high price tags. The first is to repair a blower unit in the amount of $3,671.03. The unit would cost $18,762 to replace, so Waste Water Supervisor Vince Grieshaber suggested the repair since it is significantly cheaper. The council approved the request.

The second request is for emergency repairs to the RAS Panel in the amount of $1,912.29. As this was an emergency, the repairs were already performed and the council was presented with an invoice, not a bid. The council approved the request.

The final request is for a rebuild of the clarifier with a cost of $95,503.28. The council also approved this request. All three repairs will be/were performed by Equipment Pro Incorporated.

The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of a special use permit in a residential zoned property for an insurance office at 210 W. College. The council set a public hearing for 5:10 p.m., June 27, at City Hall.

Planning and Zoning recommended approval for a request for a minor subdivision at 205 DeGuire. The council set a public hearing for 5:20 p.m., June 27 at City Hall.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be June 13 immediately following the 5:30 work session at City Hall.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

