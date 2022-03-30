 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No Foolin’ Fundraiser

Come one, come all to the Madison County Retired School Personnel Chili/Soup fundraiser Friday, April 1 (No April Fools).

The fundraiser, as described in last week’s edition of the Democrat News, will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fredericktown Senior Center.

The ticket price for a dine-in meal is $7 per person and includes a choice of chili or vegetable soup; a choice of pimento cheese or peanut butter sandwich; saltine crackers; a choice of many wonderful dessert options; and iced tea, lemonade, water, and coffee.

Carry-out meals will also be available for a cost of $5 each and will include a choice of chili or vegetable soup, a choice of sandwich, crackers, and a brownie or cookies. Carry-out will not include a beverage.

Also available for carry-out will be chili or soup by the pint ($2.50) or by the quart ($5), and whole pies and cakes will be auctioned off later in the evening.

Hope to see you there to support the Madison County Retired School Personnel as they raise money to fund scholarships for Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown seniors.

