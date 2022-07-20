No fowl play in city limits

The Fredericktown City Council discussed the possibility of allowing chickens inside city limits at its, July 11 meeting.

The current city ordinance regarding chicken ownership, only allows the fowl if they are for a child's school, 4-H or similar project.

Fredericktown Mayor Travis Parker made a Facebook post addressing the issue. Parker said, chickens used to be allowed in town years ago, but it was a major problem with odors and poorly kept coops.

The post highlights several issues with allowing chickens back into the city including, smaller lot sizes in town which would exclude many residents based on property size and even well kept coops smell.

To conclude, Parker said, the rising cost of eggs was mentioned to him as a reason for allowing citizens to raise chickens. The board determined the cost of raising chickens compared to purchasing eggs is not much different unless you planned to sell eggs to offset costs.

The alderman were unanimous in their decision to leave the ordinance as written. No vote was needed as the ordinance was left unchanged.

In other work session business, a request to purchase LED series 245L Decorative Lights from Fletcher-Reinhardt in the amount of $5,472 was approved with Alderman Kevin Jones, Alderman Rick Polete, Alderman Bill Long, Alderman Eddie Shankle and Alderman Paul Brown voting "yes" and Alderman Jim Miller voting "no".

The lights will be used at the Sports Complex along the sidewalks as well as to have on hand for street lighting in the new Meadows Housing Complex. The lights will be rented out in the amount of $18 per light and $2 per pole, with a total of $20 per month.

The council then reviewed the quotes from Coalition and Victor for Cyber security. No decision was made, as the council would like more information. The topic will be brought back for discussion at the next meeting.

Also during the meeting, the council unanimously voted to send a letter to FGM Architects Inc., effectively ending the working relationship.

The letter reads, "The city entered into an agreement with FGM dated May 1, 2021 for a new Public Safety Facility at 202 W. College Avenue, Fredericktown. In the agreement, the city's budget is stated as 'approximately $4,000,000.00 for the project which may include work performed by the city itself.' We have worked on trying to find an acceptable design for over a year, however, none of the FGM proposed designs were even close to the stated budget. Therefore, the city must now terminate the agreement per section 9.4. Please take no further action on behalf of the city."

The council approved a request for emergency replacement of the 2-ton A/C system for City Light and Water with installation by Madison County Heating and Cooling for the amount of $4,500.

The council then went into closed session for one contract matter.

During regular session business, the council passed one resolution in support of an application for the North Chamber Drive and Garrett Street Sidewalks- 2022 TAP Project.

The resolution said, Cochran Engineering is in the process of preparing an application for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding through the Missouri Department of Transportation grant application.

If/when the grant funding is awarded, the federal share would total $295,964 and the local share would be $131,106. These funds would be used to replace a portion of sidewalk with the goal of increasing motorist and pedestrian safety, promote pedestrian/bicycle modes of transportation, improve the environment, improve aesthetics, and encourage economic development in the City of Fredericktown.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be July 25, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall.