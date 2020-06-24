I saw an article the other day that said the main reason many people do not attend church anymore is because they don’t have any ‘fun’ there. I would assume from that statement that unless there is laughing, dancing, partying, possibly drinking, and doing whatever one wishes, then church is ‘no fun.’ Of course those aforementioned behaviors include the human desires of the flesh, as opposed to seeking to honor our Heavenly Father, praise and thank Him for His goodnesses to each of us, learn what the Scriptures have to say, and reverence His holy name.

When I was a young person, the church our family attended was full of activities for every age group. There were children’s programs. Youth groups that we looked forward to attending each week. Bible studies, church camps, community services that we participated in. Musical activities that included people from other churches. It was definitely an active church and we looked forward to being involved in as many of the programs as we possibly could. Our friends all wanted to participate with us as well. The Gospel was preached and shared with everyone. We were encouraged to memorize Scriptures, which have remained with me down through the years. Church was the place you wanted to be. I’m sure there are some churches that are stiff, full of rituals, rules and traditions that are to be followed, certain protocols that must be followed, and some that might seem ‘cold’ and uninviting. Of course, there needs to be discipline, but God’s house needs to be a place where one looks forward to going, fellow-shipping with other believers, being of service to the community, worshiping the Lord, and being taught and encouraged from The Word. A place where we can bring our needs to one another and have them pray for us. A time of restoration from the cares and trials of this world and renewing of our minds from the Scriptures. Maybe this isn’t considered ‘fun’ in the eyes of the world, but when one is renewed in the spirit, filled with joy, peace, love, happiness, and promises that never disappear, then who could ever want anything more. ‘No fun’? Who says? Just depends upon what your heart desires.