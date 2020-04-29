"No playbook for this"

The Fredericktown R-I School Board discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the district and district plans for the continuation of the school year at its monthly meeting, April 21.
The first question brought up by the board was regarding summer school.
Superintendent Brett Reutzel said there has not been a decision made about summer school, but there has been discussion among the superintendents.
"I think they think that a face to face summer school is going to be very difficult," Reutzel said. "Maybe by July you could have a summer school if you so choose, but I know they were trying to find out if they could have a virtual summer school."
Reutzel said virtual summer school would be difficult and create new challenges. He said they would have to figure out how to take attendance because it is important in order to get paid.
"Missing summer school is pretty devastating to some districts," Reutzel said. "I know I sat in on one teleconference about it, and Jefferson City makes about half a million dollars on their summer school, so it's going to have a pretty big impact on their budget."
Reutzel said summer school is usually a wash for Fredericktown R-I with some years earning a little and other years loosing a little.
"It's not about whether we make money or not, but it isn't a big money make for us," Reutzel said. "It is more of an opportunity for students to get personal finance, PE, health or get ahead with some credits or just reinforcements."
In response to a question regarding school work, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said if the district gets to have summer school it will help fill in the gaps students may face.
"My hope is, the silver lining of it, is everyone is in the same boat," Henson said. "We hope that we don't have to sit and come up with this plan but with our correspondence, our collaboration with other school districts, getting ideas, we will come up with ideas together."
Henson said there is going to be a gap but he keeps reminding himself that if students were in school right now they would be testing.
"We are missing a little bit of a gap right there at the end of the third but for the most part of what they would be doing right now is getting ready for state assessment," Henson said. "The high school level is where they were hurt more because not all the courses are tested."
Henson said his hope is that maybe the state will give schools a break from testing next school year as well to allow them to plan and recover the gap with the extra time.
"It is a challenge. There is no playbook for this," Henson said. "One thing I think is going to come out of this, and you saw the governor released the guidelines for the grant opportunities to increase broadband and I hope that is something that people don't forget because that really shows the inequities that we have in our communities for anybody to be able to have access."
Reutzel said the district has begun talks on how to collect assignments, uniforms, library books, regular books and band instruments as well as return medications and clean out lockers. He said there are lots of things to work out.
The board discussed food services which have gone from around 1,300 meals when the district delivered to around 700 for pick up.
"There's a couple of things that have come up, like if we can't have summer school, what are we going to do about food service," Reutzel said. "What I'm going to recommend is that we do it just as if we were having summer school."
Reutzel said the last day of school would have been May 15 with summer school beginning May 19. He said summer school would then be a total of 18 days with food service stopping at that point.
Discussions continue regarding prom and graduation with no dates or plans being finalized as of this meeting. Reutzel said a lot will depend on what the governor will allow as Missouri begins to open.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board will hold a special meeting, May 4 with the location to be determined.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
