"No playbook for this"

In response to a question regarding school work, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said if the district gets to have summer school it will help fill in the gaps students may face.

"My hope is, the silver lining of it, is everyone is in the same boat," Henson said. "We hope that we don't have to sit and come up with this plan but with our correspondence, our collaboration with other school districts, getting ideas, we will come up with ideas together."

Henson said there is going to be a gap but he keeps reminding himself that if students were in school right now they would be testing.

"We are missing a little bit of a gap right there at the end of the third but for the most part of what they would be doing right now is getting ready for state assessment," Henson said. "The high school level is where they were hurt more because not all the courses are tested."

Henson said his hope is that maybe the state will give schools a break from testing next school year as well to allow them to plan and recover the gap with the extra time.