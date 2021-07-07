No tax dollars for abortion

On a final note, I’m very disappointed our attempt to defund Planned Parenthood through this process failed. I was all for it, and voted to include this language in the bill. We had conflicting legal opinions on the legality of singling out Planned Parenthood in the FRA bill, since the organization offers services other than abortion. Several who voted against this measure have always been pro-life, but they expressed concerns that Missouri could lose billions in federal funding if the legislation was struck down. They were not willing to risk potential harm to the elderly, those with disabilities, etc. Unfortunately, as with most policy issues, we are dealing with many unknowns. Because of this, the governor’s office met with the majority caucus and promised to make immediate changes through the rule-making process to help us achieve our goal of defunding Planned Parenthood, an approach that has succeeded in Texas and Arkansas. I look forward to seeing what progress we can make following those state’s examples.