Artist Noelle Wagner has brought her unique collage style of art to the city of Fredericktown with her display at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library until Feb. 13.

"My style of art is collage, cut and paste layers of paper, sometimes torn and often I sew by hand or my machine over the top," Wagner said. "I'm a self-taught artist. I've been collaging as a form of journaling for many years."

Wagner, who is 46, said she remembers collaging in her late teens. 

"I often refer to my art as a productive meditation," Wagner said. "The pieces come together, mostly by way of shape, color and shadows. I get lost when I'm collaging, often surprised as anyone at the finished product."

Wagner said the art really just flows out of her. She said inspiration often comes from nature which she likes to juxtapose with architecture and the human form.

"Anything paper is fair game," Wagner said. "I just ripped a page out of a cookbook I received for Christmas."

Wagner said the creation of one of her art pieces can take mere minutes or up to three hours or so.

"Collaging is a very affordable art form, as all of my materials are recycled," Wagner said. "My style has evolved over the years with the first piece being of many small torn pieces and now I make more precise cuts and the sewing atop the paper is new since late 2018."

Wagner said art has always been an emotional outlet for her, and she was kind of surprised when others wanted prints.

"I understood my friends wanting them, as a memento from me, but strangers," Wagner said. "What I hope for people to gain is that art is for everyone. Art should be everywhere. To create is one of the more enjoyable things, if you're not too hard on yourself."

Wagner describes herself as an "imperfectionist."

"All of my pieces come together by feelings, over measured stitches and cuts," Wagner said. "I think each individual will see something in each piece. As humans, we all reflect our surroundings differently."

Wagner said her favorite piece is always changing but currently it is the piece entitled "Sew Many Bees," which is not displayed at the library because her 10 year-old daughter asked to have it for Christmas.

"I'm not exactly sure why it's my favorite besides bees being so important to our world and the piece representing the idea that bees should be on all of our minds, farmer or not," Wagner said. "And I particularly like the colors in this one."

Wagner moved to St. Francois County in 2001 but is originally from St. Louis.

"I spent my twenties extensively traveling throughout Central and South America, hitch hiking, meandering in second gear in my Toyota pickup for months, buses, boats, taxis and planes," Wagner said. "I enjoy seeing new places and meeting people, especially artists, which I always sought out."

Wagner is settled now living on a farm in St. Francois County but also runs a non-profit, sustainable, historical farm in St. Louis named Grown and Gathered Heirloom Farm.

Wagner also works with textiles as she is currently the costume designer at Mineral Area College, as well as lending a hand at the Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild. She also works as head seamstress in the studio with internationally known artist Basil Kinkaid.

"I'm a seamstress, with a history in bridal and custom designs," Wagner said. "I now mostly focus on costumes for theatre and film."

One thing ties together all of Wagner's jobs and interests. They allow her to create and grow.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsoline.com

