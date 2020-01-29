Artist Noelle Wagner has brought her unique collage style of art to the city of Fredericktown with her display at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library until Feb. 13.
"My style of art is collage, cut and paste layers of paper, sometimes torn and often I sew by hand or my machine over the top," Wagner said. "I'm a self-taught artist. I've been collaging as a form of journaling for many years."
Wagner, who is 46, said she remembers collaging in her late teens.
"I often refer to my art as a productive meditation," Wagner said. "The pieces come together, mostly by way of shape, color and shadows. I get lost when I'm collaging, often surprised as anyone at the finished product."
Wagner said the art really just flows out of her. She said inspiration often comes from nature which she likes to juxtapose with architecture and the human form.
"Anything paper is fair game," Wagner said. "I just ripped a page out of a cookbook I received for Christmas."
Wagner said the creation of one of her art pieces can take mere minutes or up to three hours or so.
"Collaging is a very affordable art form, as all of my materials are recycled," Wagner said. "My style has evolved over the years with the first piece being of many small torn pieces and now I make more precise cuts and the sewing atop the paper is new since late 2018."
Wagner said art has always been an emotional outlet for her, and she was kind of surprised when others wanted prints.
"I understood my friends wanting them, as a memento from me, but strangers," Wagner said. "What I hope for people to gain is that art is for everyone. Art should be everywhere. To create is one of the more enjoyable things, if you're not too hard on yourself."
You have free articles remaining.
Wagner describes herself as an "imperfectionist."
"All of my pieces come together by feelings, over measured stitches and cuts," Wagner said. "I think each individual will see something in each piece. As humans, we all reflect our surroundings differently."
Wagner said her favorite piece is always changing but currently it is the piece entitled "Sew Many Bees," which is not displayed at the library because her 10 year-old daughter asked to have it for Christmas.
"I'm not exactly sure why it's my favorite besides bees being so important to our world and the piece representing the idea that bees should be on all of our minds, farmer or not," Wagner said. "And I particularly like the colors in this one."
Wagner moved to St. Francois County in 2001 but is originally from St. Louis.
"I spent my twenties extensively traveling throughout Central and South America, hitch hiking, meandering in second gear in my Toyota pickup for months, buses, boats, taxis and planes," Wagner said. "I enjoy seeing new places and meeting people, especially artists, which I always sought out."
Wagner is settled now living on a farm in St. Francois County but also runs a non-profit, sustainable, historical farm in St. Louis named Grown and Gathered Heirloom Farm.
Wagner also works with textiles as she is currently the costume designer at Mineral Area College, as well as lending a hand at the Arcadia Valley Theatre Guild. She also works as head seamstress in the studio with internationally known artist Basil Kinkaid.
"I'm a seamstress, with a history in bridal and custom designs," Wagner said. "I now mostly focus on costumes for theatre and film."
One thing ties together all of Wagner's jobs and interests. They allow her to create and grow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.