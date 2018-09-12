Subscribe for 17¢ / day

This is gross and I really don't want to spoil anybody's appetite, although I may do just that. However, mine is spoiled just about every time I bring home meat or chicken to cook.

Anymore, the meat products are saturated with blood. You fry it and bleeds all over the frying pan, boil or bake it and find blood clotted in the pan or floating to the top. I think we've got a problem here that needs to be addressed.

First and most serious is the fact that God prohibits eating blood. In the Old Testament, Deut. 12:23-25, He explains that life is in the blood and that the blood is life, and that blood is not to be eaten, but rather it should be poured on the ground. He reiterates this commandment in the New Testament, in Acts 15:20. That means us, that we should not eat blood. If God did not mean that, He would not have put it in the Bible.

Is there anybody who hasn't noticed how bloody is the meat and chickens that we buy now? Why would anybody want to leave the blood in the meat anyway, for it causes the meat to spoil more quickly. And that's not even considering that God did say that we are not to eat it.

In my opinion excess blood is left in the meat business because of the greed and the slapdashery that has taken over our country, and that today affects practically every aspect of our lives. For the greed part, more weight means more money for the seller, hence leave more blood and add water. Knock out the time and trouble to drain the butchered animals of as much blood as possible, and the processing plants will gain money by more meat weight and by using less manpower and time in the processing.

Once we get the meat home there is really nothing we can do about it. Soaking the meat, especially chicken, is pretty much an exercise in futility. I wish that God-fearing people who are in the meat and poultry business would step up to the plate and prepare our meat as God intended as instructed.

Jennie is a long-time resident of Fredericktown, an eclectic gatherer of stories, information, and experiences to share with whoever would like to read them. She can be reached at 573-783-6721 or by mail at 2040 Hwy 00; Fredericktown, MO 63645.

