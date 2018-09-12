This is gross and I really don't want to spoil anybody's appetite, although I may do just that. However, mine is spoiled just about every time I bring home meat or chicken to cook.
Anymore, the meat products are saturated with blood. You fry it and bleeds all over the frying pan, boil or bake it and find blood clotted in the pan or floating to the top. I think we've got a problem here that needs to be addressed.
First and most serious is the fact that God prohibits eating blood. In the Old Testament, Deut. 12:23-25, He explains that life is in the blood and that the blood is life, and that blood is not to be eaten, but rather it should be poured on the ground. He reiterates this commandment in the New Testament, in Acts 15:20. That means us, that we should not eat blood. If God did not mean that, He would not have put it in the Bible.
Is there anybody who hasn't noticed how bloody is the meat and chickens that we buy now? Why would anybody want to leave the blood in the meat anyway, for it causes the meat to spoil more quickly. And that's not even considering that God did say that we are not to eat it.
In my opinion excess blood is left in the meat business because of the greed and the slapdashery that has taken over our country, and that today affects practically every aspect of our lives. For the greed part, more weight means more money for the seller, hence leave more blood and add water. Knock out the time and trouble to drain the butchered animals of as much blood as possible, and the processing plants will gain money by more meat weight and by using less manpower and time in the processing.
Once we get the meat home there is really nothing we can do about it. Soaking the meat, especially chicken, is pretty much an exercise in futility. I wish that God-fearing people who are in the meat and poultry business would step up to the plate and prepare our meat as God intended as instructed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.