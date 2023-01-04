Novemeber's character word: Gratitude
Ryder Thomas Thele, 16, of Patton, Missouri, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by his …
After almost a year of closure due to unsafe conditions, the bridge on CR 275 in Madison County has been repaired and is now open to drivers.
Janet Marie Shryock, 81, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in Farmington. She was bo…
Dewel David Sharrock, 88, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born January 7, 1934, in Patton, Missouri, to Lona Fulton Sharrock and Noa…
In October of 2021, the 50th Annual Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities was held by the Missouri State Knights of Columbus Councils.
This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2022. The second six months will be in the Jan. 4, 2023 issue of…
100 years – Dec. 28, 1922
The Fredericktown R-I School Board had a short agenda for its monthly meeting, Dec. 20.
The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team opened play in the 37th Annual Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament with a 50-35 victory over P…