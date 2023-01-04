Novemeber's character word: Gratitude

November’s Character theme for the month was Gratitude. There’s no greater month to show gratitude than November. We celebrated Thanksgiving and these students showed gratitude throughout the building. The weekly gratitude students displayed what they were thankful for on a turkey feather for the bulletin board. These students showed Gratitude all month long. They are , from left, front row, Ali Aldridge (Wojtczuk, 5th), Charlotte Thomas (Smith, 4th), Rylee Penwell (Johnson, 3rd), Maybree Laut (Garland, 3rd), Esmae Kelly (Bumgardaner, 3rd), second row, Lilly Tedder (Jones, 5th), Addisyn Carey (Spangler, 4th), Ashlyn Hicks (Haferkamp, 4th), Bentlee Bess (Pierson, 4th), Ramsey Tull (Embry, 3rd), Huck Miller (Rice, 3rd), LuciBeth West (Parson, 4th), back row, Lorelei Collier (Weekley, 5th), Landon Lunsford (Tucker, 5th), Mathieu Munger (Gregory, 5th), Sophia King (Peppers, 5th), Adalynn Hightower (Bobbett, 4th), Brody McDaniel (Hovis, 5th). Not pictured is Alina Brewer (Grindstaff, 3rd)