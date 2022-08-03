Now We're Cookin' Story Time at Ozark Regional Library

The conference room of the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library was full as kids and adults listened to Suzette Spitzmiller read a food and science themed story time book, July 29.
Mae Lamb, Riley Lamb and Sadie Settle use cookie cutters and different tools to create cookie dough creations during the Now We're Cookin' Story Time at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Kids enjoyed learning about the science behind food during the Now We're Cookin' Story Time, but they may have enjoyed playing with the cookie dough a little more. Regardless everyone had a good time during this fun Summer Reading Program event.
The kids ran the show as they were each given the ingredients to make their own cookie dough, during Now We're Cookin'. They each chose the design and color of their cookies, which were then baked and enjoyed.
The little scientists worked with adults to learn the ingredients needed to make their cookie dough.
Even the smallest of the group take their task very seriously as they add one ingredient at a time.
