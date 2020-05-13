Nursing Home Parade
The Fredericktown Community Association of R-I Employees (CARE) and the Madison County Retired School Personnel (MCRSP) proudly presented thei…
During these times of uncertainty Safe Harbor Hospice has taken its usual uplifting spirit a step further.
As of April 30, 2020, Madison County has 1 positive case which has recovered.
Charles E. “Windy” Henson, 91, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born September 21, 1928 in Elvins, Missouri the son of Cla…
Merle Allen, 79, of South Fulton, Tennessee died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky. He was…
High school Senior Night is one of many traditions spring athletes are missing out on this year.
W.R. Singleton, 88, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Wabash Christian Village in Carmi, Illinois. He was born February 2…
A feisty, three-year-old, female tortie is available for adoption and would prefer to be the only cat.She has been fixed, snap tested, and is …
Driving into downtown Fredericktown it is hard to miss the beautiful planters filled with various flowers last week.
Nora Florence Killian, 91, of Flagstaff, Arizona (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Peaks Care Center in Flagstaff.…