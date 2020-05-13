Related to this story

Merle Allen, 79
Merle Allen, 79

Merle Allen, 79, of South Fulton, Tennessee died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky. He was…

W.R. Singleton

W.R. Singleton, 88, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Wabash Christian Village in Carmi, Illinois. He was born February 2…

Seeking Forever Home
Seeking Forever Home

A feisty, three-year-old, female tortie is available for adoption and would prefer to be the only cat.She has been fixed, snap tested, and is …

Nora Florence Killian

Nora Florence Killian, 91, of Flagstaff, Arizona (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Peaks Care Center in Flagstaff.…