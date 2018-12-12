Try 1 month for 99¢
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Dec 12: Cod Filet on bun or Chicken & Dressing Cass., Peas, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Dec 13: Pork Roast or Meatloaf, Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll, Apple Crisp or Peach Cobbler.
  • Fri, Dec 14: BBQ Riblets or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Husspuppy or Bun, Pears or Upside Down German Choc. Cake.
  • Mon, Dec 17: Chicken Tenders or Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Spinach, Lima Beans, Garlic Bread, Mandarin Oranges.
  • Tues, Dec 18: Swiss Steak, Glazed Ham Slice, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Winter Blend Vegetables, WG Hot Roll, Pineapple or Twix Pie.

