  • Wed, Aug 21: Chicken Sandwich or Pasta & Meat Sauce, Garden Salad-HB, Italian Blend Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Mandarin Oranges or Strawberry Pie.
  • Thurs, Aug 22: Taco Salad or General Tso Chicken, Fried Rice, Glazed Carrots, WG Roll, Mixed Fruit or Apple Enchiladas.
  • Fri, Aug 23: Chicken Salad Sandwich or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Potato Salad, Zucchini Sticks, Bun or Hushpuppy, Pineapple or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Mon, Aug 26: Hamburger Steak w/Mushrooms, Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Banana or Grapes.
  • Tues, Aug 27: Patty Melt on Rye or Cheese Ravioli w/Marinara, Garden Salad-HB, California Blend Veggies, Spinach, Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Punchbowl Cake.

ACTIVITIES

  • Wednesdays 7 AM - Home-made Cinnamon Rolls $1; Cup of Coffee- Free
  • Wed, Aug 21: Weight Watchers Meeting, 5:30 PM
  • Thurs, Aug 22: Jam Session, Food Available 5 PM, all singers and musicians welcome

