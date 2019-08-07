{{featured_button_text}}
  • Wed, Aug 7: Lemon Pepper Chicken or Pasta & Meat Sauce, Garden Salad-HB, Pea Salad, Seasoned Corn, Garlic Bread, SF Jello w/Pears or Tom Selleck Cake.
  • Thurs, Aug 8: Pork Fritter w/Gravy or Chicken Casserole, Mashed Potatoes-DI, Green Beans, Beets, WG Roll, Peaches or Pineapple Pie.
  • Fri, Aug 9: Sloppy Joe or Catfish/Tuna Salad Sandwich, Pinto Beans, Potatoes, Bread or Hushpuppy, Fruit Salad or Caramel Apple Cake.
  • Mon, Aug 12: BBQ Pulled Pork on Bun or Chicken Strips, Peas & Carrots, Vegetables Blend, Spiral Fries, Fruit or Bread Pudding.
  • Tues, Aug 13: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Apple Crisp, Upside Down German Choc Cake.

ACTIVITIES

  • Jam Session Every Thursday, Food Available at 5 p.m. All singers and musicians welcome.
  • Doors open at 7 a.m. Every Wednesday. Cinnamon Roll $1. Free Coffee
  • Board Meeting: 10 a.m.

