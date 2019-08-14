{{featured_button_text}}
  • Wed, Aug 14: Turkey or Glazed Ham Slice, Sweet Potatoes, Breaded Tomatoes, Breaded Tomatoes, WG Roll, Pineapple or Pumpkin Pie Cake.
  • Thurs, Aug 15: Smothered Pork Steak or BBQ Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Spinach, WG Hot Roll, Mixed Fruit of Butterfinger Pie.
  • Fri, Aug 16: Catfish or Hamburger on bun, Baked Beans, Seasoned Wedges, Bun or Hushpuppy, Spiced Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Mon, Aug 19: Cod Filet or BBQ Ribs/Riblets, Seasoned Wedges, California Blend Vegetables, WG Roll/Bun, Peaches or Melon Blend.
  • Tues, Aug 20: Meatballs or Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Hot Roll, Apple Crisp or Sunshine Cake.

ACTIVITIES

  • Jam Session Every Thursday, Food Available at 5 PM. All singers and musicians welcome.
  • Doors open at 7 AM every Wednesday, Cinnamon Roll $1, Free Coffee.
  • August 21: Weight Watchers Meeting 5:30 PM

