  • Wed, Sept 11: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Sept 12: Smothered Pork Steak w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy or Tuna Noodle Casserole, Mixed Beans, Beets & WG Roll, SF Jello w/Bananas or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Fri, Sept 13: Catfish or BBQ Chicken, Potato Salad, Breaded Tomatoes, WG Roll/Hushpuppy, Spiced Peaches or Apple Turnovers.
  • Mon, Sept 16: Chicken Sandwich on Bread or Cheeseburger on bun, Potato Wedges, Brussel Sprouts, Apple Crisp or Strawberry, Banana Cheesecake.
  • Tues, Sept 17: Chicken Nuggets or Ham & Beans, Spinach, Tomatoes & Zucchini, Cornbread, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Cheesecake.

ACTIVITY:

  • Fri, Sept 13: KARAOKE: by Debra, 10-11:30

