  • Wed, Nov 21: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon/Lean Ham, Hash Browns, Biscuit & Gravy, Citrus Fruit, Muffin or Cinnamon Roll.
  • Thurs, Nov 22: CLOSED
  • Fri, Nov 23: CLOSED
  • Mon, Nov 26: Taco Soup or Turkey Tetrazzini, Spinach, Mixed Vegetables, WG Bread/Roll, Fruit or Bread Pudding.
  • Tues, Nov 27: Patty Melt or Tuna Salad Sandwich, Seasoned Wedges, Oven Fried Okra, WG Bread/Rye Bread, SF Pudding w/Peaches or Blackberry Cobbler.

