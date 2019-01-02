Try 1 month for 99¢
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Jan 2: Orange Chicken or Pork Roast, Potatoes, Italian Vegetables, WG Roll, Pineapple Slices or Dump Cake.
  • Thurs, Jan 3: Polish Sausage & Kraut or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Lima Beans, Roll, Peach Crisp or Ambrosia.
  • Fri, Jan 4: Catfish or Tomato Soup, Ham Sandwich, Seasoned Broccoli, Potato Wedges, Crackers or Hushpuppy, Apple Slices or Upside Down Pineapple Cake.
  • Mon, Jan 7: Grilled Hamburger w/Cheese or Chicken Strips, Broccoli Salad, Fried Potatoes/Fries, Roll/Bun, Fruit Cocktail or Brownie.
  • Tues, Jan 8: Pork Fritter or Salisbury Steak, Potatoes & Gravy, Vegetable Blend, Roll, Apple Crisp or Cherry Turnovers.

