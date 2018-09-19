Subscribe for 17¢ / day
  • Wed, Sept 19: Meatloaf w/Mashed Potatoes or General Tso Chicken w/Seasoned Rice, Beets, Oriental Vegetables, Roll or Bread, Baked Pineapple Rings or Upside Down German Chocolate Cake.
  • Thurs, Sept 20: Tomato Soup & Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich or Turkey Tetrazzini, Spinach, Three Bean Salad, Roll, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Cheese Cake.
  • Fri, Sept 21: Sloppy Joe or Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Mini Baby Bakers, Baby Carrots, Coleslaw, Roll/Bun/Hushpuppy, Unsweetened Applesauce or Strawberry Pie.
  • Mon, Sept 24: Chicken Fajita, Taco Salad, Black Beans & Corn, Seasoned Rice, Tortilla Chips, Mandarin Oranges or Lemonade Mousse w/Fruit.
  • Tues, Sept 25: Patty Melt on Rye or Ham Slice, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, WG Bread/Roll, Blushing Pears or Pineapple.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments