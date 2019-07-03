{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, July 3: BBQ Chicken or Orange Glazed Pork Loin, Scalloped Potatoes, Seasoned Broccoli, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Strawberry & Blueberry Jello w/Whipped Topping.
  • Thurs, July 4: CLOSED FOR 4TH OF JULY
  • Fri, July 5: Catfish or Chicken Salad Sandwich, Three Bean Salad, Beets, Bun or Hushpuppy, Bananas or Chocolate Cake.
  • Mon, July 8: Baked Rigatoni or Lemon Pepper Chicken, California Blend Vegetables, Sweet Peas, WG Roll/Garlic Bread, Tropical Fruit or Yellow Cake w/7 Minute Icing.
  • Tues, July 9: Country Fried Beef Steak w/Mashed Potatoes or Ham & Beans, Spinach, Tomatoes & Zucchini, Cornbread, Cottage Cheese w/Pineapple or Spice Cake.
