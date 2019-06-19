{{featured_button_text}}
  • Wed, June 19: Chicken Sandwich or French Dip Sandwich, Parslied Potatoes, Chinese Coleslaw, Bun/WG Roll, Bananas & Strawberries or Punch Bowl Cake.
  • Thurs, June 20: Potato Bar: Beef or Pulled Pork, Baked Potato/Mine Bakers, Seasoned Broccoli, Hot Roll, Peach Crisp or Pineapple Cake.
  • Fri, June 21: Catfish or Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Zucchini & Tomatoes, Bun/Hushpuppy, Cinnamon Applesauce or Choc. Pudding w/Marshmallows.
  • Mon, June 24: Fried Chicken or Sloppy Joe, Oven Fried Potatoes & Onions, Green Beans, WG Bun/WG Roll, Peaches or Rice Pudding.
  • Tues, June 25: Ham & Beans or Tuna Salad Sandwich, Spinach, Beets, Bread or Cornbread, Orange or Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake.
