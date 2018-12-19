Try 1 month for 99¢
  • Wed, Dec 19: Taco Salad or Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Spinach, Corn, WG Bread 1sl, Warm Apples w/Raisins or Apple Enchiladas
  • Thurs, Dec 20: Roast Pork or Roast Turkey, Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Applesauce or Bread Pudding
  • Fri, Dec 21: Catfish or Chili w/Beef and Beans, 1/2 Peanut Butter Sandwich, Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Crackers or Hushpuppy, Tropical Fruit or Blackberry Cobbler
  • Mon, Dec 24: Closed Christmas Holiday
  • Tues, Dec 25: Closed Christmas Holiday

