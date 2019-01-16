Try 1 month for 99¢
SeniorCenter
  • Wednesday, Jan 16: Taco Soup or Turkey Dressing, Sweet Peas, Glazed Baby Carrots, WG Roll/Chips, Spiced Peaches or Mississippi Mud Cake.
  • Thursday, Jan 17: Chicken Tenders or Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Carmel Apple Dump Cake.
  • Friday, Jan 18: Catfish or Beef Vegetable Soup, 1/2 Cheese Sandwich, Coleslaw, Oven Fried Okra, Crackers or Hushpuppy, Warm Apples w/Raisins.
  • Monday, Jan 21: Tomato Soup w/Grilled Cheese or Chicken, Mini Baked Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, WG Roll, Peaches or Blackberry Cobbler.
  • Tuesday, Jan 22: Beef Stew or Ham & Beans, Seasoned Spinach, Breaded Tomatoes, Cornbread, Pear Crisp or Tom Sellick Cake.

