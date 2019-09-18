{{featured_button_text}}
SeniorCenter
  • Wed, Sept 18: Cod Filet or Chicken and Rice Casserole, California Blend Veggies, Sweet Peas, WG Roll, Fruit Cocktail or Choc. Cream Pie.
  • Thurs, Sept 19: Seasoned Beef or Pulled Pork, Mini Baby Bakers/Baked Potato, Broccoli, Roll, Blushing Pears or Bread Pudding.
  • Fri, Sept 20: Meat Balls, Catfish/Fish Sandwich, Hominy O'Brien, Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, Hushpuppy or Roll, Applesauce or Dirt Cake.
  • Mon, Sept 23: Roast Turkey or Salisbury Steak, Potatoes, Roasted Brussel, Hot Roll, Peaches or Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake.
  • Tues, Sept 24: Meatloaf or Chicken & Dumplings/Noodles, Mashed Potatoes-DI, Peas & Carrots, Breaded Stewed Tomatoes, Bread/Roll, Tropical Fruit or Blackberry Cobbler.

